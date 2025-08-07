Classy Duplex

x
Greenwood Lake. Each unit in this two-family home has a private entrance, open concept layout and in-unit washer/dryer.

Greenwood Lake NY /
| 07 Aug 2025 | 05:27
Stunningly and fully renovated, this two-family home in Indian Park is the perfect blend of private lake access, turnkey living and income potential. There are all new upgrades up and down with no detail spared.

Both units have their own private entrances, open concept layouts and in-unit washers/dryers. The first floor has one bedroom and one full bath, a stylish kitchen and desirable off -street parking.

Upstairs shines with two bedrooms and a full bath plus a modern kitchen.

This property is truly a splendid home owner opportunity to live, earn and enjoy its ultimate uniqueness. Welcome home to Greenwood Lake!

Essential Information
Address: 63 Lake Trail
Greenwood Lake, N.Y.
Price: $579,000
Taxes: $4,011
Agent: Jennifer DiCostanzo
Re/ Max Town and Country
Agent’s Cell: (917) 916-9995