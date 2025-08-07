Classy Duplex

Stunningly and fully renovated, this two-family home in Indian Park is the perfect blend of private lake access, turnkey living and income potential. There are all new upgrades up and down with no detail spared.

Both units have their own private entrances, open concept layouts and in-unit washers/dryers. The first floor has one bedroom and one full bath, a stylish kitchen and desirable off -street parking.

Upstairs shines with two bedrooms and a full bath plus a modern kitchen.

This property is truly a splendid home owner opportunity to live, earn and enjoy its ultimate uniqueness. Welcome home to Greenwood Lake!