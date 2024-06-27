x
Classic multi-family home offers investment opportunity

Warwick. Each unit has separate electric and gas meters, and municipal water and sewer.

Warwick /
| 27 Jun 2024 | 11:34
Opportunity is knocking. This home is perfect for those looking to live in one unit and generate rental income from the other, or as a pure investment property.

The spacious floor plan offers two distinct levels.

The first floor features one level living with a spacious bedroom, one full bath, an eat-in kitchen, an open living room and a great bonus room perfect for a home office/den or guest room.

The second apartment boasts gorgeous hardwood floors, a cozy bedroom, living room, eat-in kitchen and a full bath. Each unit has separate electric and gas meters. Municipal water, sewers, and natural gas make life a whole lot easier.

This is a corner property with a fenced-in yard. It’s also in close proximity to local shops around the village of Warwick.

Essential Information
Address: 66 Forester Ave., Warwick, NY
Price: $465,000
Taxes: $9,600
Agent: Jennifer DiCostanzo
Re/Max Town and Country
Agent’s Cell: 845-765-6128