Classic meets modern

Nestled on 1.22 acres of lush landscapes, this three-bedroom, two-bath charming country cape with recent updates is a truly move-in ready home.

The first floor boasts two welcoming bedrooms plus a bonus room, while the upstairs primary bedroom provides a private retreat with its own shower bathroom and cute reading nook with built-ins perfect for quiet times. Hardwood floors and new carpeting create a warm inviting atmosphere.

The kitchen is refaced and freshly painted three months ago. Enjoy cozy winter nights by the wood-burning fireplace in the living room that only a true country home can offer.

Your Trex deck will thrill you as a maintenance-free haven and for the seasoned gardener, enjoy a greenhouse.

Convenience prevails with a two-car garage and large driveway.

Embrace a wonderful lifestyle in this classic country cape.