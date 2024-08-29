x
Classic meets modern

Florida. A reading nook, deck, and greenhouse help make this a lovely country home.

Florida
| 29 Aug 2024 | 11:52
Nestled on 1.22 acres of lush landscapes, this three-bedroom, two-bath charming country cape with recent updates is a truly move-in ready home.

The first floor boasts two welcoming bedrooms plus a bonus room, while the upstairs primary bedroom provides a private retreat with its own shower bathroom and cute reading nook with built-ins perfect for quiet times. Hardwood floors and new carpeting create a warm inviting atmosphere.

The kitchen is refaced and freshly painted three months ago. Enjoy cozy winter nights by the wood-burning fireplace in the living room that only a true country home can offer.

Your Trex deck will thrill you as a maintenance-free haven and for the seasoned gardener, enjoy a greenhouse.

Convenience prevails with a two-car garage and large driveway.

Embrace a wonderful lifestyle in this classic country cape.

Essential Information
Address: 176 Wheeler Rd., Florida, NY
Price: $444,200
Taxes: $9,200
Agent: Jennifer DiCostanzo
Re/Max Town and Country
Office: 845-765-6128
Agent’s Cell: 917-916-9995