Chosun Taekwondo Academy raises funds, assists with holiday party

The Chosun Taekwondo Academy, located at 60 Galloway Road in Warwick, raised funds by hosting its Annual Book & Bake Sale to benefit the Warwick Lions Club/Rotary International holiday party for underprivileged children. Proceeds were also earmarked for the Warwick Historical Society.

The event was organized and executed by the Chosun Leadership Team, a group of youngsters within the academy whose mission it is to provide community service and enhance leadership skills by embracing the ancient creed of taekwondo, the traditional martial art of South Korea. The Leadership Team members were responsible for shopping, wrapping, and delivering bags of gifts and clothing that were distributed to children attending the holiday event.

For information, call 845-986-2288 or visit chosuntkd.com.