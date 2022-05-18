Choice location, spacious elegance inVillage of Warwick

WARWICK - Location, Location, Location!! A stunning turn-key village home in the sought-after Park Avenue neighborhood is everything you want! Rarely do homes in this idyllic neighborhood come available as it’s known for its picturesque homes graced with architectural character, quintessential curb appeal and hallmark charm.

Situated perfectly on a level corner lot with .43 acres of land in the Village of Warwick. If you’re seeking a home that has municipal water, sewer, natural gas and all the village amenities just a stone’s throw away... this is it.

Enjoy cooking and entertaining in an exquisite kitchen outfitted with 12’ vault ceilings, six skylights, 9’ island outfitted with natural gas stove top and stainless steel range hood vented out. This kitchen is flawlessly designed for the one who loves to cook with all the bells and whistles, including endless countertop space, soft close drawers and pullouts.

Enjoy an open floor plan that connects effortlessly throughout. offering continuous flow and versatility for everyday recreational living, with an additional full bathroom on the first level and a large bonus room ideal for a home office, media room, guests or perhaps a master on the first floor.

A charming living room is graced with hardwood floors, fireplace plus stunning light fixtures from days gone by. There’s also an extra sitting room, foyer plus bonus room outfitted with a full bathroom on the first floor, ideal for a first floor guest space with a private full shower bathroom for more entertaining space.

Upstairs you’ll find treasures of trim, custom radiator covers, stained glass and a walk-up attic. There’s a master bedroom with three closets plus two more bedrooms all featuring hardwood floors on the second floor. Enjoy walking to the farmers market and dining alfresco under the stars and relaxing on this impressive deck morning, noon and night. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a piece of Warwick on Park Avenue. Just one hour to New York City! If you’re ready to make a change contact Jennifer DiCostanzo by calling 917-916-9995.

Essential information:

Address: 25 Park Avenue

Price: $584,900

Taxes: $14,600 (2021)

Agent: Jennifer DiCostanzo

Green Team New York Realty917-916-9995

http://greenteamhq.com/

