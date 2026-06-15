Cherished and Maintained Home

On an over half acre private lot that backs directly onto community open space is the cherished four-bedroom, three-bath home at 55 Regent Road. Masterfully curated into a multi-zoned outdoor sanctuary, one can enjoy quiet moments at the Koi pond, the expansive garden, the custom pergola, the covered deck and the warmth of the firepit.

Inside is a delight as well with the chef’s kitchen with pro-grade appliances, the formal dining room and the delightful living room opening to the covered deck. Custom millwork, and an audio system plus a powder room and laundry room complete the first level.

Upstairs, the primary ensuite bedroom boasts luxury radiant heat floors and walk-in California closets. Three additional guest bedrooms and bath provide ample space.

An attached three car garage is a great standout feature.

For the outdoor enthusiast, the home is minutes from the Wickham Lake kayak launch and Town Park.

This home is so much more than just a residence, it’s a move-in ready beautiful sanctuary.