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Cherished and Maintained Home

Warwick. Home features four bedrooms, chef’s kitchen and covered deck.

Warwick /
| 15 Jun 2026 | 01:45
    Cherished and Maintained Home
    Cherished and Maintained Home
    Cherished and Maintained Home
    Cherished and Maintained Home
    Cherished and Maintained Home
    Cherished and Maintained Home
    Cherished and Maintained Home
    Cherished and Maintained Home

On an over half acre private lot that backs directly onto community open space is the cherished four-bedroom, three-bath home at 55 Regent Road. Masterfully curated into a multi-zoned outdoor sanctuary, one can enjoy quiet moments at the Koi pond, the expansive garden, the custom pergola, the covered deck and the warmth of the firepit.

Inside is a delight as well with the chef’s kitchen with pro-grade appliances, the formal dining room and the delightful living room opening to the covered deck. Custom millwork, and an audio system plus a powder room and laundry room complete the first level.

Upstairs, the primary ensuite bedroom boasts luxury radiant heat floors and walk-in California closets. Three additional guest bedrooms and bath provide ample space.

An attached three car garage is a great standout feature.

For the outdoor enthusiast, the home is minutes from the Wickham Lake kayak launch and Town Park.

This home is so much more than just a residence, it’s a move-in ready beautiful sanctuary.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION:
ADDRESS: 55 Regent Rd.
Warwick, NY
PRICE: $ 899,000
TAXES: $15,594
AGENTS: June M. Cosgrove-Hays and Micaela Stanaland
Howard Hanna Rand Realty
June’s Cell: 845-325-0490
Micaela’s Cell: 845-596-9414