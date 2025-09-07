Charming Village Rental

This neat and clean, ready to move-in apartment in a two-family home features one bedroom, one full bath, a spacious living room, eat-in kitchen plus a den/office.

It’s conveniently located within walking distance to the NJ Transit bus stop, cafes, restaurants, farmer’s market and seasonal festivals in the quaint Village of Warwick.

For the outdoor type, you are near hiking trails and boating, fishing and swimming in Greenwood Lake. In the upcoming winter months, nearby skiing and snowboarding are available.