Charming Village Rental

Warwick. This one bedroom, one bath space is located within walking distance to cafes, restaurants, farmers market and seasonal festivals.

Warwick NY /
| 07 Sep 2025 | 07:33
This neat and clean, ready to move-in apartment in a two-family home features one bedroom, one full bath, a spacious living room, eat-in kitchen plus a den/office.

It’s conveniently located within walking distance to the NJ Transit bus stop, cafes, restaurants, farmer’s market and seasonal festivals in the quaint Village of Warwick.

For the outdoor type, you are near hiking trails and boating, fishing and swimming in Greenwood Lake. In the upcoming winter months, nearby skiing and snowboarding are available.

Essential Information
Address: 6 Cottage St., #2
Warwick, N.Y.
Monthly Rent: $2,200
Agent: Kim Starks
Howard Hanna Rand Realty
Agent’s Cell: (845) 258-7290