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Charming, sturdy saltbox home

Warwick. Late nineteenth-century house features three beds, porch.

Warwick /
| 13 Apr 2026 | 07:48
    Charming, sturdy saltbox home
    Charming, sturdy saltbox home
    Charming, sturdy saltbox home
    Charming, sturdy saltbox home
    Charming, sturdy saltbox home
    Charming, sturdy saltbox home
    Charming, sturdy saltbox home
    Charming, sturdy saltbox home

Built in 1850, this charming saltbox style home offers three bedrooms and one full bathroom. They don’t build them like this anymore with a pristine and sturdy structure. The first floor features a large living room, formal dining room, kitchen, bath and two bedrooms with the primary bedroom boasting a vaulted ceiling. The third bedroom occupies the second floor nicely.

You’ll adore the rocking chair porch a bygone feature so appropriate for relaxation today. Also charming and practical is the rear deck, private fenced-in yard and a large storage shed.

Check out this immaculate home from the past, that could make your future glorious.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 27 Edenville Road
Warwick, N.Y.
Price: $525,000
Taxes: $5,685
Agent: Christine Staritz
Howard Hanna Rand Realty
Agent’s Cell; 845-258-0054