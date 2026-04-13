Charming, sturdy saltbox home

Built in 1850, this charming saltbox style home offers three bedrooms and one full bathroom. They don’t build them like this anymore with a pristine and sturdy structure. The first floor features a large living room, formal dining room, kitchen, bath and two bedrooms with the primary bedroom boasting a vaulted ceiling. The third bedroom occupies the second floor nicely.

You’ll adore the rocking chair porch a bygone feature so appropriate for relaxation today. Also charming and practical is the rear deck, private fenced-in yard and a large storage shed.

Check out this immaculate home from the past, that could make your future glorious.