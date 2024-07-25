Charming rental still available

This Warwick rental is making a return with corrected information, namely, there is no available laundry on site and the owner prefers no pets.

The charming, bright rental is super clean and ready for occupation. In a two-family home, the apartment offers a spacious living room, an eat-in kitchen, one full bath, one bedroom, plus a den/office. It’s conveniently located within walking distance to village shops, restaurants and a NJ Transit bus stop.

Enjoy summer with local pools, tennis, farmer’s markets, and festivals. During colder months, you can revel in local skiing and snowboarding.

This is truly the perfect spot to call home.