Charming mini estate

This elegant Cape Cod style mini estate on a corner lot boasts five bedrooms and five baths, perfect and spacious for extended family living.

So many gorgeous aspects of this home are the welcoming foyer, the sweeping staircase, a sunken, cozy living room, a beautiful formal dining room and the family room with fireplace and French doors leading to a stone patio.

The amazing cook’s kitchen features timeless white cabinetry, a six burner Frigidaire range and quartz counters - everything necessary for serious home cooking.

The first-floor primary ensuite plus an additional bedroom make for easy first level living. Upstairs, an additional primary ensuite plus two bedrooms and a full bath complete the second floor.

Throughout the home are niches and flexible areas perfectly ready for creating a new home office, gym or playroom.

This mini estate offers both the charm of lakeside living and plenty of room to spread out.