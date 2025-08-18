x
Charming Colonial in the Heart of Town

Warwick. Complete with beautiful wood floors, an eat-in kitchen and an additional main-level room, there is space for everyone.

Warwick NY /
| 18 Aug 2025 | 07:49
With four bedrooms and two-and-a half baths, this beautiful home possesses all the positives.

The spacious foyer flows easily to the spacious living room and formal dining area. With gorgeous wood floors, an eat-in kitchen with birch cabinets and an additional room on the main level ideal for a home office, there is space and roominess for everyone. The first floor is completed with a half bath and convenient laundry room.

On the second level, you’ll adore the four generously sized bedrooms.

Major upgrades include a new roof, hot water heater and new boiler.

Situated on .88 acres, the backyard is a true highlight with a serene meandering stream along the back of the property.

Welcome to your new home in the heart of quaint Warwick.

Essential Information
15 Bradner Dr.
Warwick, N.Y.
Price: $675,000
Taxes: $11,296
Agent: Marie Altieri
Howard Hanna Rand Realty
Agent’s Cell: (845) 987-6766