Charm and village convenience with quiet patio over fenced yard

Location and charm are two key factors with this two bedroom, one-and-a-half bath cape style village home. A walk score that is hard to beat, just steps to Demming Park, downtown Main Street and all the restaurants makes you feel like you’re close to all of the action yet just out of ear shot, so you can still enjoy your privacy, peace and quiet from this charming property.

Here you will find a sunny home with hardwood floors throughout making for an abundance of original charm and style. A flowing floor plan leads you easily from the living room to the dining room with a very cozy layout indeed. The eat-in country kitchen is styled for your family’s convenience with an adjoining washer dryer nook and powder room. Sliding patio doors lead out to a tranquil backyard, so relaxing and perfect for star gazing with your fenced in area easily allowing for a pet or two.

The bus to New York City is just a short walk away from this get away from it all location. You can’t help but fall in love with this home.

Gas baseboard heating, tons of off-street parking and all of the amenities you are looking for make this a must see for a village home in a park like setting. A full unfinished basement means you’ll have the potential for growth plus ample storage. If you’re ready to make a change, contact Denis Knox by calling 201-320-6844 and see this one in person!