Character, curb appeal and tranquil views

Built in 1912, this home possesses a gorgeous rocking chair porch that greets you as you enter. Once inside, the expansive living room features shiny hardwood floors and a warming woodburning stove for chilly winter evenings. Wait until you see the stylish dining area that faces Greenwood Lake providing a dreamy backdrop for all your meals. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and a new Samsung smart washer and dryer. The home is roomy with three bedrooms and two baths.

The second floor feels like a private suite with a large center room, a full bath with a jetted tub and skylight, and a huge bedroom with tons of storage.

Excellently maintained inside and out, the yard fence was replaced, the septic was updated to an aerobic system in 2023, the roof was replaced in 2018, and the central air system was upgraded in 2016.

A definite must-see beauty of a lake home.