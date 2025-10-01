Chamber honors community members

On Sept. 25, the Florida Chamber of Commerce came together to honor Robbie Jacobs of Back in the Game Sports Consignment, a member of the community who gives selflessly and with joy on a daily basis.

The event was held in the greenhouse at Jansen’s Nursery on Glenmere Ave., surrounded by flowering plants and bubbling fountains. The evening’s dinner was catered by Quaker Creek Store in Pine Island.

Jacobs was presented with a certificate and a soccer ball by Michael Pillmeier. The ball was signed by the members of the board, Legislator Paul Ruszkiewicz, Assemblyman Karl Brabenec (his aide was present) and Village of Florida Mayor Dan Harter Jr.

Also recognized during the evening were members who have offered assistance to the Chamber and the Farm Market on an ongoing basis including A. Mante (who allows the use of his property), M. Mulhare of Prestige Graphics (who prints the banner for the market), and John Mabee of J.M Electric (who offers use of himself and his truck to hang the banner).

Near the end of the evening, “Happy Birthday “ was sung to polka musician Jimmy Sturr, who was celebrating his 84th birthday.