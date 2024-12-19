Business owner Robbie Jacobs honored by village

The Village of Florida recently honored local business owner Robbie Jacobs of Back in the Game Sports for his charitable work within the greater Orange County community. In a ceremony held December 18 at his shop on S. Main Street/Route 94 in Florida, he was presented with a key to the village and a proclamation detailing the reason for his recognition.

The ceremony included Florida Mayor Danial Harter Jr. and Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer, as well as other elected officials, community members, supporters, and friends.

In a statement announcing the proclamation, the Village said it was “proud to have such an amazing addition to our Village,” adding that Jacobs’ actions show “the importance of kindness and generosity.”

Jacobs regularly gives away hundreds of used bikes and posts updates on various community social media pages to announce his latest shipment, which can often be found outside the shop during regular business hours. The proclamation also noted that Jacobs donates sports equipment and clothing, and sponsors local sports teams. The village proclamation said Jacobs had brought “distinction, honor, and glory to the community of Florida” through his actions.

Back in the Game Sports, which opened in 2020, buys and sells a variety of sports gear and will take items on consignment. The shop can be found at 16 S. Main Street, Florida. For more information, visit backinthegamesportsinc.com or call 845-508-6800.