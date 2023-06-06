Business of the Month: Emerald Point Restaurant

When visitors from New York City arrived in Greenwood Lake, it was all about the lake - having a lakeside view from their hotel room, having access to boating on the lake, being able to go swimming in and go fishing on the lake. One of the early destinations of vacationers was Emerald Point Restaurant and Marina, on the eastern shore of the lake on Sterling Road.

Emerald Point Restaurant & Marina offers seasonal dock slips and a boat/jet ski launch. Visitors can enjoy the beautiful views of the lake and the surrounding mountains while dining all year around. Enjoy a quiet meal in an indoor dining room, or dine a little less formally outdoors in the restaurant’s unique gazebo bar on the spacious outdoor deck, or under the awning that shelters part of the deck. When the weather turns cold, dine inside overlooking the lake and the mountains, or by the cozy fireplace.

Regardless of where you dine, the full menu and children’s menu are always available. Owned and operated by Erin Frey and Frank Latito, both of whom grew up in Greenwood Lake, who have been generous supporters of the community for several decades, and active in many business and social organizations.

Emerald Point’s menu is as intriguing as it is delicious. Featured items include, steaks, chops, seafood, fresh fish of the day, pasta, burgers, brick oven pizza, sandwiches and specialty appetizers. For those who enjoy a lighter meal, choose from one of Emerald Point’s gourmet salads. There are also daily dinner specials that you are sure to enjoy. Children are always welcome at Emerald Point. A special children’s menu with a wide variety of dishes that appeal to youngsters is available at all times.

By the 1950s, when roads were being built and more Americans were acquiring automobiles, visitors to Orange County’s largest fresh-water lake flourished.

In the post-World War II era Americans had more disposable income and leisure time. Sports celebrities like Babe Ruth, Rocky Graziano, Derek Jeter, and others have always flocked to this lake community because of its proximity to New York City.

In 2007 “The Sopranos” television series used the lake’s eastern shore for some scenes, and catering for actors and crew took place in the parking lot the Emerald Point, though the actual caterer was Craft Services.

On July 1, 2023, guests will be able to enjoy fireworks on the lake from the outside deck. Earlier in the day will be the Celebrate America Parade at noon, followed by the Centennial Ball Drop event at Winstanley Park.

To learn more about the Emerald Point Restaurant and Marina, log onto Emeraldpnt.com.