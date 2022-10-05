Bucolic and stylish log home on nine acres

WESTTOWN - You will appreciate every blissful day in all four seasons of the year in this sweet and charming well maintained rural log home on 9 plus acres. You’ll enjoy meals in the country kitchen, including stainless steel appliances and overlooking the beautiful serenity of the Minisink area.

The energy efficient woodburning stove, with expansive eye catching focal point fieldstone chimney, heats the entire house, which also features a second level loft space off the upstairs bedroom; exposed beamed vaulted ceilings; Fujitsu mini split ductless air conditioning; wrap around deck where you can enjoy lovely views of the professional landscaping and lush surroundings, including mature pines that stay green all year round. This private and rustic cozy retreat offers beautiful sunsets, as nature abounds, and would also serve as a wonderful weekend getaway escape where memories will surely be made.

The home boasts a spacious and very functional detached three car garage for a workshop/storage/classic cars, with the added benefit of a roomy upper level loft ideal for a music/art/exercise studio or home school/office. The home also has a full walk out partially finished basement. The Town of Minisink presents a picturesque and bucolic countryside for cross country skiing, fishing, wineries, breweries, fine restaurants, apple orchards, farm markets, hiking trails, horseback riding and only 15 minutes from Minerals Spa and wonderful ski resorts and shopping malls.

Millenium Gas Company has pipe line right of way easement on property that is checked regularly and maintained by the company. A 275 gallon above ground oil tank is in the basement. An 11000 watt electrical panel wiring hookup for pigtail generator also comes with the house.(Generator not included) Upright freezer in garage stays. Refrigerator in basement stays. Two working wells are on the property. Trash pick up is private. Laundry room in basement.