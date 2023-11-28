Brand new and completed for the holidays

What could be better than owning this newly completed 10-room, gorgeous home on a four-acre lot!

This regal Skylark model is sheet rocked and ready to be finished for the holidays, quality built by Valentine Home Builders.

You’ll marvel at the top of the line kitchen with classic white cabinetry, the gleaming floors, sweeping staircase and the nine-foot ceilings on the first floor. The basement includes nine-foot walls, making it a great space for a playroom, gym, or whatever the family desires.

Outside, the hydro-seeded lawn and final exterior finishing touches were all done and waiting the homebuyers’ approval.

The home is located on a private road with a cul de sac, only minutes away from Warwick and Sugarloaf.

It is truly a glorious new home treat for the holidays and the new year.