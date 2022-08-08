Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC affiliates Warwick-based Green Team

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC recently announced the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Green Team based in Warwick, N.Y., which expands the brand’s service area in Hudson Valley, N.Y. and Sussex County, N.J.

The firm is led by second-generation broker Geoff Green and president, Vikki Garby. Green grew up around his parents’ real estate brokerage business and began his real estate career in the commercial sector, working for Pyramid Management Group, a shopping center developer in New York and Massachusetts. In 2005, he briefly joined his father’s residential brokerage in Goshen, N.Y., before opening his full-service firm in Warwick, N.Y., in 2006. Garby began her career in investment banking and real estate investing, leveraging her experience to transition into a real estate sales career in 2015.

The company serves residential clients across various price points in the Hudson Valley of New York and Sussex County in New Jersey, with divisions specializing in new construction, commercial and luxury properties.

Hudson Valley in New York and Vernon Township in New Jersey are surrounded by mountains, lakes and farms, offering old-school country with a modern touch. The nearby Appalachian trails make it a hot spot year-round with many hiking opportunities. The area is also popular with skiers and boaters. Warwick’s downtown village imparts a touch of the city with many restaurants and boutiques, while many large farms support the region’s significant agrotourism business.

Plan details

Green intends to recruit professional, career-minded agents in any phase of their careers. He is also looking to expand the company and its influence by adding offices in key regions.

Green will tap into Distinctive Collection by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate®, the brand’s luxury marketing program, to increase the firm’s presence in the area’s luxury market and to cater to the specific needs of high-end clientele.

PinPointSM, the proprietary BHGRE® brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash, Meredith’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, will play a role in supporting client acquisition for the firm’s affiliated agents.

Agents will have access to Be Better® University, the brand’s professional development and learning platform. Courses are available to affiliated brokers and agents across various topics, from luxury certification to productivity training, technology, and skill development. Classes and workshops are offered live, virtually and on-demand.

Commitment to their community through sponsorships, fundraising, volunteering and donations is a component of the brokerage’s culture. The company supports organizations such as the Backpack Snack Attack, the Warwick Humane Society and the Rotary. In addition, the company created Team Up for Hope, which helps nonprofits at the forefront of mental health and addiction.

Realtor.com reports that the median listing price for a home in the village of Warwick, N.Y. is $499,000, while the median listing price in Vernon Township, N.J. is $285,500.