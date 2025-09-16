Bertoni Gallery celebrates milestone anniversary

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce joined Bertoni Gallery for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the iconic Main Street shop’s 25th anniversary.

On hand to celebrate with owner and jewelry designer Rachel Bertoni and her team were WVCC Board Members, Jean Beattie, Matthew Guy and Bina Patel.

Owner and jewelry designer Rachel Bertoni said she is grateful for the Chamber’s support in marking this milestone. She also thanked customers and the community for 25 years of loyalty.

To celebrate, they are offering 10–50% off storewide through September with every purchase of $50 or more during month earning a chance to win a gift basket filled with silver jewelry.

Bertoni Gallery is located at 54 Main St. in Warwick. For more information, log onto https://bertonijewelry.com or call (845) 324-8686.