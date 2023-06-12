x
Beautifully maintained, split-level home is move-in ready

Greenwood Lake. Complete with an open floor concept, it also has a kitchen access back deck that inspires barbeques and relaxing moments.

Greenwood Lake NY /
| 12 Jun 2023 | 11:34
Are you searching for that perfect lake access home or weekend getaway? Then look no further, it’s now available.

This split-level home in the lakeside community of Forest Park, Greenwood Lake has an open floor concept and a kitchen access back deck that inspires barbeques and relaxing moments.

Three generous-sized bedrooms offer plenty of elbow room for the entire family with a full bath with shower/tub.

The lower level boasts another full bath with a huge flex space excellent for a family room, exercise area or home office. The listing also adds a half bath.

The large driveway can accommodate five cars comfortably.

With granite counters, central air, hardwood floors and a refreshing lake, your search for a lake home is over.

Essential Information
Address: 29 Shepherd Ave.
Greenwood Lake, NY
Price: $ 519,000
Taxes: $9,293
Agent: Elissa Elliott
Howard Hanna Rand Realty
Office: 845-986-4848
Agent’s cell: 845-323-8767