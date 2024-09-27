Beautifully furnished short-term rental

Need a short-term rental, perfect for your in between situation or just need time to chill in a gorgeous country setting? This single-family three-bedroom, two-bath home is available from October 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

Set on 4.4 acres, the home boasts gleaming wood floors, open living and dining rooms, an updated kitchen overlooking the deck, and fabulous views. The family room with fireplace has doors leading to the patio and a lovely backyard.

A neat flex space offers a possible home office, exercise space or guest accommodations. The listing also provides air conditioning and a laundry area.