Banished Brewing joins the local craft beverage scene

The Hudson Valley’s newest brewery, Banished Brewing at Pine Island Tap House in Warwick, will join the region’s growing craft-beverage scene in the coming weeks.

Scheduled to open this month, the brewery will expand the offerings of the popular tap house, and offer new local, handcrafted varieties of beer to restaurants and stores.

“We serve quality beers from our region at the Pine Island Tap House, and with our new brewery, we will add our own IPAs, lagers, pilsners and stouts for an even more enjoyable experience,” said Peter Artusa, a former Warwick police officer who owns the tap house with his wife, Tammy. “Our beers will add to our customers’ experience at the Pine Island Tap House, and eventually will bring great tasting brews to stores in our region.”

The Artusas will begin serving spirits, wines and ciders from Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery at the tap house.

Located at 682 County Route 1 in Pine Island, the tap house occupies a portion of a former Pine Island Fire House. Banished Brewing will operate in the remaining section of the building, a former brewery and distributor now largely unused. It will operate as a farm brewery selling New York labeled beers, produced with 60% New York State hops and other ingredients.

Since it opened in 2021, the Pine Island Tap House has offered “local brews and sunset views.” The tap house has 26 taps offer local craft beers and ciders, along with local wines by the glass. It is available to be booked for private events.

The tap house is known for music bingo on Fridays, live music Saturdays and Sundays, and a roster of food trucks offering tasty bites to accompany the drinks. The establishment also serves the Bavarian Beast soft pretzel and a charcuterie board.

Before entering private enterprise, Artusa served in law enforcement more than 20 years, most of it with the Warwick Police Department, where he started and ran the K9 unit. He retired in 2009.

“With Pine Island Tap House and Banish Brewing, we want to offer great beers and great times to the Hudson Valley and beyond,” he said.