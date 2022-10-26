Attractive, comfy and convenient 3-bedroom Warwick house

Conveniently located in desirable Warwick, NY, this three-bedroom, two-bath ranch is set on a nearly one acre corner lot. Curb appeal is on full display with a well maintained front lawn and welcoming driveway leading up to a two-car-attached garage. A slate walkway and stone steps welcome you into this warm and inviting home.

Wood floors and a fireplace grace the living / dining combo, open to the eat-in kitchen for ease of entertaining and enjoying family time. Discriminating buyers can’t help but notice the large center island providing seating and prep space in addition to a five-burner Frigidaire gas range and stainless-steel appliances. Granite counters and timeless white cabinetry are tastefully incorporated, making this kitchen a comfortable gathering space.

Access to a large back deck expands your entertaining space. Love to garden? With ample yard space, plus an extra parcel, you can let your imagination run wild. A whole house generator, two-car garage, full basement, and walk-up attic add to the conveniences of this home.

Located within a short distance to the Village of Warwick, shopping, St. Anthony’s Community Hospital, award-winning library, parks and schools, you will absolutely love this property and appreciate its ease for commuting. Also enjoy nearby skiing, hiking, golf, wineries, breweries, seasonal farmer’s markets, music festivals and all that Warwick has to offer. If you’re ready to make a change, contact Kim Starks and see this one in person by calling 845-258-7290 for an appointment.