Annual golf outing raises nearly $62K for St. Anthony Community Hospital

On Wednesday, September 20, 70 golfers gathered at Hickory Hill Golf Course to benefit St. Anthony Community Hospital, raising nearly $62,000.

According to the hospital, funds raised through the Fall Golf Classic provide “continued financial support for facility upgrades and equipment, enhanced patient care, and staff education opportunities for the St. Anthony Community Hospital campus,” located on Grand St. in the Village of Warwick, which also includes Schervier Pavilion, a skilled nursing facility.

As a part of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network, St. Anthony’s provides emergency, medical, surgical, obstetrical/gynecological, and acute-care services.

At the conclusion of the event, co-chairs Frank Petrucci and Garrett Durland thanked everyone who participated. “We appreciate all the support this event receives year after year and the continued generosity of the sponsors and golfers.”

Anita Volpe, vice president of Patient Care Services/CNE at St. Anthony Community Hospital, also expressed her appreciation for the support. She pointed out that the hospital once again received “A” and “5-star” ratings from various industry groups that analyze safety, excellence in patient care and the general patient experience.

Over the years, the Bon Secours Warwick Health Foundation has helped fund new equipment for the hospital, including ROSA, a joint replacement surgical robot used for orthopedic surgeries; 3-D mammography equipment; diagnostic equipment for the Radiology Department; and bariatric beds and equipment.

Recently, the Foundation spearheaded a new initiative, a “Welcome Baby” project, focused on elevating the hospital’s Kennedy Birthing Center. As part of the initiative, parents receive a backpack filled with baby-centric items, including a onesie that says “I’m New Here.” The project will also include new technology, as well as updates to the patient rooms and public spaces. This project is 100% fueled through the generosity of local residents, businesses, and through events like the annual golf outing.

For more information on upcoming events and other ways to support St. Anthony Community Hospital through the Bon Secours Warwick Health Foundation, visit give.wmchealth.org or call 845-368-5151.