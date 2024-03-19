x
Ana Restaurant celebrated with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Warwick. The family-style Italian restaurant can be found at 22 Spring Street.

| 19 Mar 2024 | 02:37
    The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Ana Restaurant on March 14.
    Inside the renovated restaurant.
    Chef Leo is ready to serve.
On Thursday, March 14, the village of Warwick held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Ana Restaurant, at 22 Spring Street, formerly the home of Fratello’s Brick Oven Restaurant. The owner and chef, Leo Rukiqi, says the name change was inspired by his daughter, Ana. Rukiqi also co-owned Grappa restaurant on Railroad Ave. before setting up on Spring Street.

The happy occasion saw friends, family, Warwick Valley Chamber board members and elected officials gather to welcome and recognize this new edition to downtown Warwick. State. Sen. James Skoufis and Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer even presented proclamations to the owners.

While the name may have changed, the restaurant still offers a variety of freshly made brick oven pizzas, including gluten-free options, as well as just about any other Italian dish one could imagine. For more information, visit anarestaurant.net.