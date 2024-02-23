Amazing home with pool and movie theater

This elegant two-story colonial on 1.20 acres features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It perfectly meshes the modern with timeless charm.

The main level contains an open concept layout connecting the living and dining rooms and the kitchen, with the kitchen being a chef’s delight. It showcases sleek countertops, a huge walk-in pantry, and high-end appliances.

A lovely outdoor setting highlights stunning stone work, creative landscaping and a sparkling pool all inviting you to enjoy and relax in the tranquil outdoor haven.

Onward to the second floor, the primary suite and ensuite bath offer a sanctuary of luxury and comfort with heated floors, ample closets and large windows that frame picturesque views. Three other generously sized bedrooms accommodate family and friends.

Because of the home’s location, it is assigned to the Warwick Valley school system.

The hidden gem of this listing is a finished additional 1,100 square feet of recreation room with a state-of-the-art soundproof movie theater. Wow!

This fantastic home is truly a must see, must experience.