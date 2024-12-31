AFTSPA expands offerings, seeks folks looking for entertainment careers

The Academy of Film, Television, Stage, and Performing Arts (AFTSPA) announced the expansion of its programs to include comedy workshops, writing and screenplay workshops, directing, make up, stage craft, production, marketing, merchandising and voice over classes for those interested in a professional career and/or participation in projects currently in development in the media and entertainment industry, more specifically those in development and preproduction by Willy-Gilly Productions, Inc.

The Academy’s “Acting Anyone” workshop will be held on January 11, 2025, at 11 a.m. at North King Centre. 21 North St., Middletown, NY. The Academy currently offers acting classes in the Sanford Meisner acting technique and voice classes in the Seth Riggs method of “speech level singing.”

“Our curriculum is geared to develop talent to meet the tremendous increase in filming and staging of ‘live,’ feature film and TV that is flourishing in the Hudson Valley,” AFTSPA said in its announcement. “These classes will prepare the student with the tools and techniques to immediately and effectively pursue a real career in the media and entertainment industry sector.”

Those interested in learning more can visit aftspa.org, email info@aftspa.org, call 845-820-8700, or stop by the production office at 222 Greenwich Avenue in Goshen.

AFTSPA is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization.