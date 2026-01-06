Join the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce for an After Hours Mixer at Cafe `e Dolci PM on Jan. 13.

The newly remodeled space, located at 8 West St., has the best of a cozy coffee shop combined with the ease of a cocktail lounge. Enjoy delicious food, a cash bar (with an awesome variety of non-alcohol options, too), and most importantly, networking with business colleagues, old friends, and new connections.

Atmosphere and appetizers provided, but bring business cards to share and enter into the raffle.

For Chamber Members and their guests, the cost is $10. General admission for non-members is $20.

Log onto warwickcc.org for more information.