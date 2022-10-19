Abundance of elegant functional space in 4-bedroom house amid gardens

Just a few miles from the bucolic hamlet of Pine Island, drive up this picturesque cul-de-sac and you’ll be in awe of both the setting and homes on this quaint road! Fall in love with the private flat three-acre parcel and the amazing gardens that surround this home; you won’t find anything like it! Enjoy privacy and country views on the deck and patio!

The first floor offers a comfortable layout complete with family room, living room (featuring a cozy fireplace), formal dining room with parquet floor, eat in kitchen with newer appliances and center island plus a delightful powder room for your convenience. Pristine hardwood floors run throughout this home (under the carpeting on both levels).

On the second floor you’ll find three spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a large bathroom, a master suite with a vaulted ceiling, jacuzzi tub and separate shower stall plus a walk in closet. Wait, that’s not all! There are two finished rooms for an additional 795 square feet and a workshop in the basement!

This home has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths with 2,6667 square feet of living space and two garages plus the full finished basement. Your family will have all the room it needs to stretch out and relax. You’ll also love the location close to golf, parks, wineries and shops. Contact Antonette Theresa Vogel for an appointment by calling 845-742-5159 and see this one in person!