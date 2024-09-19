A Warwick gem on nearly two acres

A one-of-a-kind treasure and not your average cookie cutter house, this classic home welcomes you with detailed craftmanship.

A lovely primary bedroom is conveniently located on the main level with a full bathroom. Two additional bedrooms are upstairs with another full bath, plus a walk-in unfinished attic ideal for storage or a secret hideaway.

The beautiful updated kitchen boasts an adorable breakfast nook. A bonus room steals the show with a stunning wall of windows and a vaulted ceiling. The charming covered porch is perfect for quiet times and relaxing, as well as a heated inground pool on the breathtaking 1.80-acre grounds.

Extra storage is covered with a detached garage and a 16-by-24-foot shed, which could also serve as a workshop or separate studio.

A truly dynamic and beautiful home awaits you.