x
A rustic diamond in Warwick

Warwick. Check out this six-bedroom find with a touch of history and room to grow.

Warwick /
| 26 Dec 2023 | 10:51
This classic six-bedroom, four-bath colonial home built in 1800 is truly a spectacular example of 19th century architecture. Set on five picturesque acres, the listing boasts all the charms of yesteryear and all the conveniences of modern updates.

Wide floor planking, multiple fireplaces, a modern kitchen, a new furnace and new roof in 2022 and the spa-like bathroom will amaze the prospective homebuyer and add to the comforts of a cozy home.

A large dining room as well as other large rooms prove to afford plenty of enjoyment and entertainment space.

Enjoy a lower-level office and a sunny patio. Two separate bucolic barns offer tons of storage or a workshop. The home offers many opportunities and only 10 minutes from the village of Warwick.

Essential information
Address: 132 Covered Bridge Road, Warwick, NY
Price: $959,000
Taxes: $18,822
Agent: Lucyann Tinnirello
BHG Real Estate Green Team
Office: 845-208-9928
Agent’s Cell: 845-590-8566