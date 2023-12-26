A rustic diamond in Warwick

This classic six-bedroom, four-bath colonial home built in 1800 is truly a spectacular example of 19th century architecture. Set on five picturesque acres, the listing boasts all the charms of yesteryear and all the conveniences of modern updates.

Wide floor planking, multiple fireplaces, a modern kitchen, a new furnace and new roof in 2022 and the spa-like bathroom will amaze the prospective homebuyer and add to the comforts of a cozy home.

A large dining room as well as other large rooms prove to afford plenty of enjoyment and entertainment space.

Enjoy a lower-level office and a sunny patio. Two separate bucolic barns offer tons of storage or a workshop. The home offers many opportunities and only 10 minutes from the village of Warwick.