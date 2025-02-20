A gem on Glenwood Rd.

On almost a half acre, this timelessly charming brick ranch features four bedrooms and two baths.

You will love the convenience of one-level living and will benefit greatly from the listing’s style, space, and sustainability. It’s solar powered!

You’ll simply adore the retro kitchen, hardwood floors, large windows streaming natural light, cedar closet, and oversized laundry/mudroom. Wait until you experience the full-length covered balcony where you can indulge in the splendid mountain views and scenic Pine Island Park.

Two driveways will come in handy and a three-car garage is even cooler with double spaces in the rear and a single front entry garage.

The home is within the Warwick school district. It’s a rare find that won’t last.