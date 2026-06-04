A fine piece of Warwick’s history

Built in 1889 and set on 1.3 acres, this home is truly a work of architectural art. 26 Maple Ave.- The Normandy is a 3,500-square-foot masterpiece designed during the Gilded Age by E.G.W. Dietrich.

Ultimate craftsmanship includes the welcoming porch, stained glass windows, original wood double Dutch doors, a surprise staircase and a sliding pocket door.

Double living rooms lead to the fully renovated chef’s kitchen with a Capitol brand gourmet oven and butler’s pantry. The lovely dining room has one of the home’s four fireplaces.

Heading upstairs are two bedrooms, a renovated bath and a laundry room. The luxurious primary bedroom has a bath with a whirlpool tub, huge walk-in closet and a balcony.

The third level is a self-contained world of its own suited for multigenerational living, a studio, guest suite or just a private retreat.

The lush backyard boasts a tastefully fenced-in pool.

Enjoy modern comfort and appreciate history then create your own history in this stunning home.