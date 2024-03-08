Animal shelter grants available through CFOS

The Hudson Valley Animal Shelter Fund, a Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan (CFOS) component fund, is now accepting applications for its 2024 grants. Organizations in Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam, Sullivan, and Rockland counties that are “dedicated to rescuing, sheltering, and defending animals” are eligible to apply.

This year, the fund has $15,200 available for the granting cycle and is accepting applications for grant requests of $1,000 to $5,000. The application process is open, and interested organizations can apply at cfosny.org.

The Hudson Valley Animal Shelter Fund was established in 2015 through a bequest from Jean Rowe and will provide financial assistance to nonprofit animal welfare agencies throughout the Hudson Valley in perpetuity. Since its inception, more than $100,000 has been awarded to support a variety of capital and project expenses for several nonprofit animal organizations in the region.

”Jean Rowe’s dedication to animal welfare was unwavering, and her legacy endures with the ongoing support provided to local organizations through grants from her endowment fund,” said Elizabeth Rowley, president and CEO of CFOS. “Through the establishment of this fund in 2015, she guaranteed that her philanthropic vision would continue to flourish, leaving behind a lasting impact of compassion.”

Past grant recipients include Animal Manor Inc., Bleu’s K9 Rescue Inc., Catskill Animal Rescue, Dumped & Stray Animal Rescue, Will Spay, Inc., Humane Society of Middletown, Inc., The Friends of Green Chimneys, Goshen Humane Society, Inc., Humane Society of Walden, Inc., Pets Alive, Inc., The Animal Rights Alliance, Inc., The Ulster County SPCA, Hudson Valley SPCA, Rocky’s Refuge, Warwick Valley Humane Society, Clopon’s Safe Haven Rescue, Grateful Doggies Rescue Family - “Grateful Rescue Inc.,” Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, Putnam AdvoCATS, Inc., Sullivan County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Newburgh Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Iron Horse Sanctuary, Inc,. Happy Kitty Inc., Dutchess County SPCA, and Rachel’s Gate.

Completed applications must be received by April 1 and awards will be announced in early June.