Two new grandsons in a day for the Zygmunts

On a recent summer day, the Zygmunt family, of Warwick, owners of the Crystal Inn Restaurant for over 58 years, welcomed two healthy boys into the world. This event would become the most special and memorable of their lives and truly an awesome storybook tale. The odds of such an occurrence are very rare.

On August 27, Lauren and Ryan Zygmunt welcomed their little boy Michael Glenn into the world at 12:43 am. Later that day, at 5:17 pm, Ryan’s brother Jeffrey and his wife Susan welcomed their second son Oliver Charles into the world. He now joins his older brother Christian Edward, who is 2 ½ years old.

The mothers fantasized that their boys would be born on the same day but did not expect that to actually happen. They delivered their children in the same room 17 hours apart. The families were then placed next door to one another on the Mother/Baby floor for the remainder of their hospital stay. The proud grandparents, Gus and Rose Zygmunt, along with their families are grateful for the countless well wishes received.