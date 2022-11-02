Zachary Bakker of Essex, MD, formerly of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Friday, October 28, 2022. He was 26.

The son of Menso Bakker and Nancy Pillmeier Bakker, he was born on March 23, 1996 in Goshen, NY.

Zac was a member of the S.S. Seward Class of 2014. He then received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of New Haven in 2018. After college, Zac became a Police Officer for the Cheverly Police Department, Cheverly, Maryland.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy Bakker; father, Menso “Mike” Bakker; grandfather, William P. Pillmeier Jr.; sister, Rebecca Durkin and husband John; brother, Ryan Wanamaker; brother, Patrick Wanamaker; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 2nd from 3-6 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

A private cremation burial will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com