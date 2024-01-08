William Wendel, 88

William Wendel of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2024, at Kaplan Hospice House in Newburgh, NY, surrounded by his loving family. He was 88 years old.

Born in New York, NY, on December 14, 1935, he was the son of Maximilian and Elizabeth (nee Braun) Wendel.

Prior to retirement, Bill was the owner and CEO of Wendel’s IGA in Marlboro, NY, as well as regional director at Bozzuto’s IGA for many years. He was a kind and caring gentleman who devoted his life to his family and religion and made a difference to so many people. He was highly active in the Warwick community where he and Georgeine raised their family. He was a 55-year member of the Excelsior Fire Company and served as a past treasurer and captain of the fire police. He was a founding member of the St. Stephen’s Knights of Columbus and earned the title of Grand Knight. Bill also served as a Village of Warwick trustee for more than 20 years. After his retirement, Bill worked for the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. Bill was an avid bowler and enthusiastic NY Yankees fan.

Bill is survived by his loving family, Arthur Wendel of Warwick, Richard Wendel and his wife Lisa of Wallkill, Robert and his wife Elizabeth of Ridgefield, CT, and daughter Georgeine Phipps and her husband Stephen of Warwick; fifteen grandchildren (Ashley, Richard, Nicole, Annie, Arthur, Bryan, Kyle, Lauren, Bobby, Stephen, Kaitlyn, Stephanie, Eliza, Thomas and Charlie); and two great-grandchildren (Adalyn and Luca James). He was predeceased by his wife Georgeine and son William Wendel Jr. and his wife Rita. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Viewing hours are on Tuesday, January 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. On Wednesday, January 10, at 11 a.m. a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in St. Stephen’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Bill to St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.