William Pearson, 68

It is with great sadness that the family of William Arthur Pearson (a.k.a., Dr. Nik) announce his passing on April 19, 2024, at the age of 68. Dr. Nik was a long-time resident of both Warwick, NY, and Sarasota, Fl.

The doctor, as in “Puppet Head Doctor,” brought joy to everyone he touched. And he touched them in so many ways, whether it be via a puppet show or a semi-organized parade with brass instruments, or his magical “bykes” left on display in various parts of the country, each of which having a peace sign affixed to it somewhere, or ... the list goes on.

Dr. Nik is survived by his brother and sister, Daniel and Catherine, of Bedford, N.H.; his beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews; and of course his puppets.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.