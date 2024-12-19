William P. Stewart Sr., 92

William P. Stewart Sr. of Warwick, NY, (formerly of Astoria, NY) passed away, November 29, 2024, at Garnet Hospital in Middletown, NY. He was 92 years old.

Born in Astoria, NY, on August 28, 1932, the son of the late William and Mary (nee Byrnes) Stewart.

Bill served his country in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955 after which he briefly worked for TWA and played on the company’s softball team. He was a fireman for the New York City Fire Department for over 30 years with Ladder 26 in Harlem.

A family statement reads, “The only thing Bill loved more than the fire department was his wife, children and especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed most things Irish, including Irish and country music.”

He is survived by his wife Lorraine (nee Kearney) Stewart; son William Stewart Jr. and his wife Donna of Yorktown Heights, NY; daughter Karen Boyle and her husband Michael of Warwick, NY; son Kevin Stewart and his wife Pam of Birchwoods Lake, Pa.; daughter-in-law Maryanne Stewart; and 10 grandchildren, Danielle Olszewski, Lauren Praino, Kevin Stewart, Michael Sarnicola, Amanda Contesso, Katherine Nikola, Katelyn Giampiccolo, Tara Amberger, Erin Clark, and Kelly Rae Boyle. Also surviving are 22 great-grandchildren.

Visitation: Thursday, December 5, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: Friday, December 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephens Church on 2024.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306 (T2T.org), or Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas (woundedworriorproject.org).

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.