William J. Prechtel of Monroe, NY, a prior owner of IPS Inc., passed away on March 13, 2023, at the Joe Raso Hospice in New City, NY. He was 80 years of age.

The son of the late John and Tekla Prechtel, he was born in May of 1942 in the State of Connecticut.

William was an intelligent and highly successful entrepreneur but more importantly, he was a caring and kind individual who reached out to others in their time of need. He will be missed by his family and friends as well.

William was pre-deceased by his wife Patricia Ann Prechtel, his son John Prechtel, his sister Annie and his brother-in-law Michael Baxter.

William is survived by his children William (Lauren) Prechtel, Michael (Jayne) Prechtel, and Robert Prechtel.

William is also survived by his grandchildren Brittney (Travis) Mangieri, Lauren Mangieri, Scott (Haley) Mangieri, Christine Prechtel, Danny (Kayla) Prechtel, Hayley Prechtel, Justin Prechtel, and Jordan Prechtel, along with his great-grandchildren Luke, Lenahan, Caiden Garner and Brooke Mangieri.

He is also survived by his sister Louise Baxter.

A Life Celebration will occur on March 23, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, 183 Mount Pleasant Road, Smithtown, NY 11787.

Cremation care is provided under the immediate care and supervision of Thomas & Brendan Flynn at Oxford Hills Crematory, Chester, NY.