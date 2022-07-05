William J. Busch, of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2022 at home. He was 73 years old.

Born in Manhattan on January 13, 1949, he was the son of Joan (Steele) and the late Frederick Busch.

Bill grew up in Rockland County, he went to Spring Valley Senior High School and graduated from Northeast Missouri State University with a bachelor’s degree in education.

Bill realized his lifelong dream of owning a bar/restaurant and was the proud owner of Buschman’s Pub in Tappan, NY for many years. In recent years he was a beloved bartender at The Saloon in Pearl River, NY. When he wasn’t behind the bar making new friends and visiting with old ones, he enjoyed being on the golf course or in the kitchen cooking for the ones he loved. Bill was known for his generosity and giving spirit and his outgoing personality attracted people to him wherever he went. He was a Vietnam Veteran and a member of the American Legion in Pearl River.

Bill is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart Camille (nee Quinones); daughter Dallas Kastanis and her husband Scott and their children, his pride and joy: Dylan, Brady, and Cameron; mother Joan Kahler; sister Virginia Sweeney and her husband Neil and brother Robert Busch and his wife Annette; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings: Nancy Busch, Carol Busch and Doris Ottmer.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com