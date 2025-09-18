William A. Godaire

William Anthony Godaire Jr., 88, of Warwick, passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with CIDP on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, with his family by his side. He fought this disease for over 20 years with grace, dignity, and a fierceness that was admired by all who knew him.

Before retiring, Bill worked for AT&T for many years. After retiring, in later years, he co managed Olympus Gym in Warwick and became a personal trainer. He acquired many clients who he guided to gain physical strength but he was also always there to provide wise advice along with lots of laughter with his dry and witty humor. He was deeply devoted to his family, especially to his wife Eleanor, who was by his side for 69 years and would have been married to for 65 years this October.

Bill was an avid bodybuilder and athlete for over 75 years, as well as a talented artist, sculptor, and a diehard Giants and Mets fan. He was a personal trainer and fitness instructor until this past April when the effects of this terrible disease began to overtake him. His strength, humility and bravery were that of a true hero. Bill once saved the life of a co-worker by picking up a 1000 lbs. metal frame that had fallen on the man’s skull.

Bill touched many lives over the years by dedicating his time and love to those in need. He was a helper of all and a truly extraordinary man, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all of us who were so blessed to have him in our lives. The world will be a little dimmer without the light he brought to all of us. He will be deeply missed and his memory will live in our hearts forever until we meet again.

Cherished husband of Eleanor Godaire (nee Esposito). Loving father of daughter, Eileen (James) Tatusch, and daughter, Lynn Wottring. Treasured Poppy to, Krystina (Paul), Elyssa, Alexandra and William. Bill is also survived by his devoted sister, Alice Ann (Thomas) Mulconry, and many close friends.

Family received friends on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Ave., Paramus, N.J. Funeral Service was held at 7 p.m. A graveside service was held on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, N.Y.

Memorial contributions in William’s memory may be made to GBS-CIDP Foundation International.