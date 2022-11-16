William A. Crandall, a longtime resident of Warwick (formerly of Goshen, NY), passed away peacefully at Park Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Middletown on November 13, 2022. He was 80 years old.

Born in Oneonta, NY on September 11, 1942, he was the son of Guy and Gladys (nee Rifenburg) Crandall.

Bill was a retired dairy farmer. He worked the Crandall Farm in Warwick and was very proud of his homegrown produce. He also worked at the Warwick Feed & Grain for many years. Formerly enjoyed running a mobile car recycling business, crushing cars in Warwick and the surrounding areas. He also collected coins and enjoyed hunting.

Bill is survived by his three sons and their families: Barry and his wife Elizabeth, David and his wife Debra, and Daniel and his fiancé Colleen Daly, all of Warwick; former wife and lifelong friend Ruth Allen; seven grandchildren: Jennifer Payne (William) Amanda Heller (Andrew Jr.), Barry Crandall Jr, Melissa Everitt (fiancé John), Amber Kooreman (Jason), Daniel Crandall Jr., and Teagan Crandall; eight great-grandchildren: Liam Payne, Logan Payne, Lilliana Heller, Christopher Dickinson, Noah Dickinson, Matthew Dickinson, Karen Crandall, Bethany Kooreman; brother Lawrence “Larry” Crandall and his wife Shelby of Ringgold, GA; sisters Sarah McLemore and her husband Sherman of Tellico Plains, TN and Nina Bell and her husband James of Sparrowbush, NY; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Guy “Peter” Crandall, sister Violet McLemore, nephew Jerry McLemore, and niece Donna Lowe.

Memorial visitation will be on Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Foundation, 2451 Crystal Drive, suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com