With heavy hearts, the family of Werner George Mueller announces his passing on Monday, May 9, 2022. Werner was a force of life for many and he will be missed dearly.

Werner was born to Albert George Mueller and Margaret Schorsij Mueller on May 25, 1957, in Romanshorn, Switzerland. As an infant, he immigrated to the United States and was raised in northern New Jersey.

Werner was a life-long learner, dedicated to forming an educated opinion on matters important to him. He received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and a Master of Science in Environmental Policy from New Jersey Institute of Technology. Werner was a professional engineer for more than three decades, managing large teams and undertaking complex inter-disciplinary projects. He worked most recently for HDR, Inc. for 15 years, retiring in 2019. A practice leader for water resources and environmental science in the Northeast, Werner was instrumental in executing some of the largest civil works projects in the region.

Werner sought adventure, big and small, and planned many fantastic family vacations – most memorably navigating the locks of Canal du Midi in southern France. He was the unofficial captain of many crews, including the Northern Canoe Forest Trail and Five Ponds Wilderness paddlers, and the Mueller clan hikers. Werner found harmony in nature and was a good steward of the land that brought him joy, serving as a Trail Maintainer with the NY-NJ Trail Conference and combating invasive species.

Werner is survived by his daughters, Rae Mueller and Lee Mueller; his sisters, Judy Ballanco, Ruth Dufresne and Sylvia Mueller; his mother, Margaret Schorsij Mueller; and his grandson, Cassian Kluijver. His memory will live on in the hearts of a core family group including his brother in-law, Rob Anderson; sister-in-law Kathryn Austin Masters; nephews and niece Wesley, David and Claire Masters; and sons-in-law, Jacob Triolo and Maarten Kluijver. Werner is predeceased by his beloved wife, Lisa Austin Mueller, with whom he shared many of life’s greatest moments, and his father, Albert George Mueller.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in celebration of Werner’s life.

Please send donations in lieu of flowers or any other considerations to the NY-NJ Trail Conference, Attn: Advancement, 600 Ramapo Valley Road, Mahwah, NJ 07430.