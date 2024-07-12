Wayne P. Brinster, 71

Wayne P. Brinster, a longtime resident of West Milford, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on July 6, 2024. He was 71 years old. Before living in West Milford for 48 years, he resided in Ridgefield Park, NJ.

Born in Hoboken, NJ, he was the son of Wayne L. and Mary Patricia (York) Brinster.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Patricia of West Milford, and his cherished children Steven Brinster and his wife Lesli, and their children Leighton and Lydia; Karen Dever and her husband Michael and their children Austin and Avery; siblings Michael Brinster of Wantage, NJ, Janice Brinster of West Milford, Richard Brinster and his wife Meg of Hamburg, NJ, Scott Brinster and his wife Ann of West Milford, and Joanne Blanchfield of West Milford; and nieces and nephews Christine Modica, Michael Brinster, Kevin Modica, Scott Brinster, Kyle Blanchfield, Eric Brinster, Colin Brinster, Madison Brinster, Sean Brinster, Ben Gammon, Jon Daniel Ortman, Annie Ortman, Samantha Ortman, Megan Ortman, and Emma Ortman.

As an entrepreneur he founded and was the owner of Eagle Security & Sound in West Milford. The family has successfully run the business for 35+ years. With his retirement, he found more time to spend with his grandkids and play the sports that he loved: bowling and golf. His son Steven Brinster has picked up right where he left off in carrying the traditional family values into their business goals.

The family received friends on Thursday, July 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 12 at the funeral home, which was followed by interment in Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Wayne’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.