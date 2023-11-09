Warren A. Wetzel, 89

Warren A. Wetzel, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2023, at St. Anthony Hospital. He was 89 years old.

Born May 8, 1934, in Middletown, NY, he was the son of Albert and Margaret (nee Huhn) Wetzel.

Warren proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War, 1953-56, earning the rank of sergeant.

Warren worked at Chester Cable in Chester, NY, for many years. He bowled on several leagues over the years at Warwick’s Frontier Lanes bowling alley. He was also a member of the Odd Fellows in Warwick. He was a parishioner at Warwick United Methodist Church.

Warren is survived by his sister Muriel Quackenbush of Sayre, Pennsylvania, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Warren was predeceased by his three siblings: Florence Noger, Albert Wetzel, and Vincent Wetzel.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Warren’s memory to the Warwick Ecumenical Food Pantry, 135 Forester Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.