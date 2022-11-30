Walter Van Dien passed away peacefully at home on September 12, 2022 with his devoted cat, Matisse, by his side. He was 82. Walter was born on July 15, 1940 to Garrett and Edith (Van Scoten) Van Dien.

Walter graduated from Northrop University in December 1989 with a Master’s degree of Science in Procurement Acquisition Management. He also earned a Business Management degree from the University of Arizona in 2019. He served in the Army National Guard from 1965 to 1971. He received an honorable discharge.

He enjoyed an active life of skiing and golfing – shooting a hole-in-one in 2015...an achievement he was very proud of. Walter also loved his hot rods and sports cars.

Walter is survived by his nieces Darlene Lacouette, Cynthia Connor, Cheryl Knight and Kimberly Hoff. Walter was also survived by his wonderful neighbor, Marijo Clemens. He was predeceased by his sister, Janet Friedle.

Cremation took place in San Diego, CA where he resided.