Walter Sherman Mensing, 71

Walter Sherman Mensing of Greenwood Lake, NY, born January 27, 1952, in Blue Earth, Mn, entered into eternal rest at home surrounded by his loved ones on December 14, 2023.

Wally is survived by his wife Sheri Weiler and grandson Alex Squillini; his mother Viola Mensing; his children, Cassie and husband Eric Grube, Britney and husband Reed Bowen, Alison Mensing and husband Damien Hamilton, Benjamin Mensing; his stepchildren Justin Squillini and his partner Rae Cioppa, Rachel Squillini and stepson-in-law Eric Nieto; his grandkids, Sophia, Luke, and Claudia Grube, Quentin and Cora Bowen, Dametrius and Ailish Hamilton, Allysia Nieto, and Kaladin Squillini; his siblings Nancy Huwe and her husband Larry, Naomi Mensing, Ruth Maland and her husband Joe, Charlotte Hoerth and her husband Frank; and his many nieces and nephews, Lesa Patek, David Hoerth, Ian Maland, Jenna Reedy, Audrey Caughey, Lindsay Varns, and Ethan Huwe.

He is predeceased by his father Sherman Mensing and his brother Lee Mensing.