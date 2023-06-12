Walter R. Doty

Early on June 11, 2023, my beloved father was lifted by the angels to a place there is no more weakness, pain, or sorrow. Dad fought asbestosis (COPD) since he served in the Navy at 17, having to use oxygen 24/7 in the end. Walter Roger was such a fun and generous man, with such a great love of life and people. His family and his friends meant everything to him!

His passions...loving his mate, family celebrations, spending time with friends, and going to the Casino! Dad passed peacefully in his sleep, which is what he hoped for, at Sapphire Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Goshen, NY.

Walter Roger Doty was born on Jan. 22, 1933 (‘12233’) in Goshen, NY to Walter Knapp Doty and Ada Mariam McPeak Doty, and passed on June 11, 2023 at the age of 90.

He grew up and attended school in Warwick, NY. He served in the Navy for 3½ years achieving the rank of EN3. He raised a family of two girls with his wife, Louise Schneider Doty Perna, in Middletown, NY, while working at Middletown Electric Motors. He gained two stepchildren and moved back to Warwick, NY during his marriage to Carolyn (Lyn) Doerr Maraday Doty. After Lyn’s passing, he began dating his high school sweetheart, Marian Bierstine Zangrillo.

He was involved in the Middletown Elks Club 1097 (lifetime member since 1960), VFW Post 4662 of Warwick (lifetime member), American Legion 151 of Warwick (life member), Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 16 in Pine Island New York (member). Past Elder Webb Horton Presbyterian Church in Middletown, and member of the DAV Goshen Chapter 212. He was volunteer chaperone for the Middletown Marching Middies 1975 – 1978. He retired after 37 years at Middletown Electric Motors.

He was predeceased by his parents, Walter Knapp Doty and Ada Mariam McPeak Doty; wife, Caroline (Lyn) Dorr Maraday Doty; brother, Larry Walter Doty; and nephew, Robert (Bob) Doty.

He is survived by Marian Bierstine Zangrillo; children: Linda D. Jasper (David) of Dallas, Texas; Wanda D. Rogers of Plant City, Florida, Darci M. Strecker (Mark) of Conroe, TX; and Richard Maraday (Suzanne) of Circleville, NY; grandchildren who all called him ‘Poppop’: Cole Zanetti (Bethany) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Brittney Allen (Rich) of Plant City, Florida; Paige A. Shaw of Austin, TX; Sean Jasper (Amrita) of Mansfield, TX, Stephanie Jasper of Dallas, TX; Jackson Maraday of Circleville, NY; Sadie Maraday of Circleville, NY; great-grandchildren Zoey and Amelia Zanetti; Sister-in-laws Catherine Marie Doty and Colleen Schneider, and many nephews, nieces, and longtime friends who will miss him dearly.

Thank you to everyone who loved him so much and brought so much joy into his life.

Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 23 at Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.